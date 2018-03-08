Nawaz sets criteria for Senate chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakisan Muslim League-Nawaz and its allies would back Raza Rabbani for Senate chairman if the Pakistan People's Party nominates him for the slot.

Speaking to media outside the court which was hearing corruption references against him, Sharif said he wants to see the person as Senate chairman who has never been compromised and has unflinching commitment to democracy.

"A person who has show commitment to the system, law and the constitution should be the Senate chairman," he said.

He said Rabbani fulfills the criteria for the coveted post and his party was prepared to support him.

Responding to a question who would be his choice if the PPP didn't nominate Rabbai, Nawaz Said his party would find someone from its own ranks who matches that criteria.

Commenting on his trial in corruption references, he said the prosecution has failed to prove whether he has committed any wrongdoing. He said the trial was part of a "gran design ", without elaborating.

He said the much hyped testimony of Robert Radley, British forensic expert who had identified use of Calibri font in a trust deed submitted by one of Sharif family members to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), went in his favour.

Earlier, in an informal talk with media persons in the court, he said the PMLN was a single majority party in the Senate and has the right to nominate its candidate for the chairmanship.

He said the number of gets even stronger with support from Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Hasil Bizenjo.

He parried a question regarding Nehal Hashmi who has been served with another contempt notice for abusing judges of the Supreme Court.