March 07, 2018
March 7, 2018

SC issues another contempt notice to Nehal Hashmi

ISLAMABAD:  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued another contempt of court notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz member Nehal Hashmi for abusing judges of the apex court, days after he was released from Adiala Jail after serving one month jail term over contempt of court.

The former Senator appeared before the court where video of  his   talk  was played.

Hashmi sought court's mercy saying he didn't use abusive language against the judges rather he was quoting prisoners who have been languishing in jail.

 The  PMLN leader termed his talk as mere acting  and prayed the court to give a chance.

One of the judges  stated that why shouldn't  his licences to practice law be cancelled.

Hashmi, who is a lawyer by profession, said his children will starve to death if his licence was cancelled 

The  court asked him to submit his  written response till March 12 and adjourned the hearing.

Kamran Murtaza,  counsel for  Hashmi, on Tuesday withdrew his power of attorney after  the video clipping of his client was played in the courtroom.

Hashmi lost his Senate seat and was subsequently  sentenced to one-month imprisonment  for threatening the Joint Investigation Team tasked with probing allegations of corruption that stemmed from Panama Papers against Nawaz Sharif and his family.

 


   

