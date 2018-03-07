SC issues another contempt notice to Nehal Hashmi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued another contempt of court notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz member Nehal Hashmi for abusing judges of the apex court, days after he was released from Adiala Jail after serving one month jail term over contempt of court.

The former Senator appeared before the court where video of his talk was played.

Hashmi sought court's mercy saying he didn't use abusive language against the judges rather he was quoting prisoners who have been languishing in jail.

The PMLN leader termed his talk as mere acting and prayed the court to give a chance.

One of the judges stated that why shouldn't his licences to practice law be cancelled.

Hashmi, who is a lawyer by profession, said his children will starve to death if his licence was cancelled

The court asked him to submit his written response till March 12 and adjourned the hearing.



Kamran Murtaza, counsel for Hashmi, on Tuesday withdrew his power of attorney after the video clipping of his client was played in the courtroom.

Hashmi lost his Senate seat and was subsequently sentenced to one-month imprisonment for threatening the Joint Investigation Team tasked with probing allegations of corruption that stemmed from Panama Papers against Nawaz Sharif and his family.



