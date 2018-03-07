SC refuses to accept Shahid Masood's verbal apology over false claims

ISLAMABAD: Refusing to accept verbal apology from TV anchor Shahid Masood, the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to his TV channel for his claims that the accused in Zainab rape and murder case was a member of pornography ring.

According to Geo News, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar told Masood that it was too late to apologize and he should publicly admit that he committed a mistake.

Before adjourning hearing to March 12, the Chief Justice said the report submitted by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) into his allegations also stated that the TV anchor's claims about the accused being member of the pornography ring and involvement of a Punjab minister in the scandal were false.

The CJ asked Masood to challenge the JIT report if he wants to within a week and submit a written reply in this regard.

The CJ said keeping in view Shahid Masood claim that he should be hanged if his allegations are proven incorrect the court took suo motu notice.

He said the anchor also repeated his allegations outside the court after attending hearing.











