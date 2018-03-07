Wed March 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 7, 2018

SC refuses to accept Shahid Masood's verbal apology over false claims

ISLAMABAD: Refusing to accept  verbal apology from TV anchor Shahid Masood, the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to his TV channel for his claims that the accused in Zainab rape and murder case was a member of pornography ring.

According  to Geo News, the Chief Justice of Pakistan  Mian Saqib Nisar told Masood that it was too late to apologize and he should publicly admit that he committed a mistake.

Before adjourning  hearing to March 12, the Chief Justice said the report submitted by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) into his allegations also stated that the TV anchor's claims about  the accused being member of the  pornography ring and   involvement of a Punjab minister in the scandal were false.

The CJ asked Masood to challenge  the JIT report if he wants to within a week and submit a written reply in this regard.

The CJ said keeping in view Shahid Masood claim that he  should be  hanged if his allegations are proven incorrect  the court took suo motu notice.

He said the anchor also repeated his allegations outside the court after attending hearing.




