Wed March 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 7, 2018

Daesh militant arrested from Karachi makes startling revelations

Imran alias Saiful Islam aka Khilafati when he was produced before the court on Tuesday.

KARACHI: A suspected Daesh terrorist, who was running the social media network for the militant network has made startling revelations during investigations.

Imran alias Saiful Islam aka Khilafati was taken into custody by the FIA during a raid in which a Daesh flag, a laptop, Internet devices and mobile phones were also seized. The suspect was said to have been involved in brainwashing youths through social media.

The suspect told the investigators that the social media network of the group, operated from an unknown place near the Pak-Afghan border area, was being strengthen inside Pakistan.

Imran was produced before the judicial magistrate (South) by the FIA on Tuesday where the court granted two-day physical remand of the accused to the agency. When the judge inquired of the accused about his job, he said that he had been studying in the past but now he was jobless.

The investigation officer (IO) told the court that one of the accomplices of Imran was already in detention and the police were waiting for a forensic report in the case. Imran is facing charges of gathering funds for a mosque and himself has admitted that he has association with the terrorist organisation.

A terrorist, known as Baba Jani among the militant circles, is running the propaganda machine of Daesh on internet and he has developed a special software for the terrorists to avoid arrest, he told FIA.

Imran, a resident of Zhob, Balochistan, was arrested from Karachi's Kati Pahari area. The law enforcement agencies have expanded the probe to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtwnkha after the initial investigations.

