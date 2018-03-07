Katrina Kaif to play Pakistani girl in next film

Karina Kaif recently won hearts of her fans with her role as a Pakistani secret agent in "Tiger Zinda Hai".

She reprise the role of Pakistani spy Zoya opposed Salman Khan in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial sequel of "Aik Tha Tiger".

Now Indian media reports say the rosy-cheeked Bollywood diva is all set to once again play a Pakistani girl in an upcoming romantic dance flick.

Directed by Romi D'Souza, the movie will also star Salman Khan who will appear as a married man with a young daughter.

The special thing about the movie is that Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez would also be part of the cast.

It, however, remains undecided who would play role of Khan's wife and daughter in the movie.

DC Entertainment in a tweet hinted at working on the project with big stars.

The movie is slated for release in November this year.

The cast of the movie would be announced later this month.