Wed March 07, 2018
National

March 7, 2018

PM Abbasi hosts simple Valima ceremony for son at Prime Minister House

Valima ceremony of Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, the son of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, took place at the Prime Minister House on Sunday.

The Valima reception of Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi was a private and simple affair unlike the recent weddings of sons of senior politicians.

Citing sources, Geo TV reported that, the guest list for the daytime event was limited where no government officers were invited.

The guests were served only one dish in accordance with the law.

The marriage ceremony of Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi took place on Friday in Karachi. 

He tried the knot with with Maryam, the daughter of Raja Nosherwan.

