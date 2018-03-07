Sharif says will back strategy against horse trading

ISLAMABAD: Calling for action against those involved in horse trading in Senate election, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif said he would back any move against such practice.

Speaking to media while appearing before the Accountability Court, he said his party would support the parties affected by horse trading if they want to form any course of action.

He said his party has never indulged in horse trading.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court is hearing two corruption references against Nawaz Sharif.



Judge Bashir Ahmed is conducting the hearing of Flagship Investment and Al Azizia Steel Mills references against Sharif who arrived in the court along captain Safdar and Pervaiz Rashid.

Khawaja Haris, counsel for Sharif, requested the court allow his client to leave because he was not well.

The court allowed him to go.

The trial of Nawaz Sharif that began on September 2014 has to be completed in six months under Supreme COurt orders. The deadline ends on March 13.

The accountability court judge approached the apex court to seek more time to complete the trial.

The Supreme Court will take up the case today.