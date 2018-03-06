Saeed Ghani sworn in as provincial minister

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expanded his cabinet by inducting a new provincial minister, Saeed Ghani in his cabinet here in a simple but impressive ceremony held at Governor House this evening.



Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durani administered oath to PPP MPA from Karachi, Saeed Ghani.

Saeed Ghani is a senior PPP worker. His father Usman Ghani was a labour leader. Saeed Ghani also followed footprints of his father and led workers for quite some time.

The PPP leadership in recognition of his services for the party, elected him as a senator. The chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had appointed him as his advisor for Labour.

Later, he contested by-elections on PS-114 Karachi and returned to provincial assembly. Toady, he has been inducted in the provincial cabinet.