Tue March 06, 2018
March 6, 2018

Lawmaker Heer Soho parts ways with MQM-P, joins PPP

KARACHI: Days after Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) suffered a setback in Senate elections, party’s member Sindh Assembly Heer Soho announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Heer Soho said she had parted ways with MQM and joined PPP when she attended a dinner reception hosted by PPP CMh Sindh at Chief Minister House a day before Senate elections.

Disgruntled lawmaker claimed there was no respect for women in MQM, Geo News reported.

Soho went on to say she would disclose, in a press conference, how women are treated in MQM-P.

Meanwhile, there were also reports another MQM-P MPA Naila Muneer had also joined PPP, however, she has not formally announced joining the party.

Naila Muneer had also attended the dinner reception at CM House with Heer Soho.

