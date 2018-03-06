Lawmaker Heer Soho parts ways with MQM-P, joins PPP

KARACHI: Days after Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) suffered a setback in Senate elections, partyâ€™s member Sindh Assembly Heer Soho announced to join Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP).



Heer Soho said she had parted ways with MQM and joined PPP when she attended a dinner reception hosted by PPP CMh Sindh at Chief Minister House a day before Senate elections.

Disgruntled lawmaker claimed there was no respect for women in MQM, Geo News reported.

Soho went on to say she would disclose, in a press conference, how women are treated in MQM-P.

Meanwhile, there were also reports another MQM-P MPA Naila Muneer had also joined PPP, however, she has not formally announced joining the party.

Naila Muneer had also attended the dinner reception at CM House with Heer Soho.