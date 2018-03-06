SC summons PMLN's Nehal Hashmi over remarks against judges

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz disqualified lawmaker Nehal Hashmi on Wednesday, according to Geo News on Tuesday.

Calling Hashmi's media talk after release of Adiala Jail regrettable, the chief justice asked his lawyer why shouldn't the former Senator be slapped with a show cause notice for contempt of court or why shouldn't a case be registered against him.

Geo TV correspondent reported that video tape of Hashmi's media talk was played thrice in the courtroom.

Addressing Kamran Murta, Hashmi's lawyer, the chief justice said: "judges were abused, listen, what is he saying"

The lawyer replied that he was busy in Senate election and didn't know his client used the regrettable language.

He sought court's forgiveness and prayed that the language used by his client not be included in the court orders.

The chief said: "We have taken a position, lets see what happens... We also have the right to extend punishment. Why shouldn't his sentence be extended"

The chief justice also sought recording of Hashmi's speech regarding Baba Rehmtay.

Nehal Hashmi had requested the court to form a larger bench to hear his appeal against punishment awarded to him in contempt of court case.

Rejecting his application, the Supreme Court summoned him on Wednesday.