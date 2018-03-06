PPP claims to have support of eight Fata senators

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Tuesday claimed to have won the support of eight Fata senators after a meeting of Dr Qayyum Soomro and Salim Mandviwala with the newly elected independent members.

After the Saturday's polls to elect 52 senators in place of those retiring on March 11, PML-N emerged as the leading party having 33 members in the upper house, 20 short of required number needed for the top slot of chairman.

The PPP stood second with 20 members in the upper house. Both PML-N and PPP are in talks with the like-minded parties to forge an alliance.

Fata group comprising Hidayatullah, Hilalur Rehman, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Aurangzeb Khan, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Mirza Khan Afridi, Haji Momin Khan Afridi and Nasir Khan Afridi met with the PPP leaders in Lahore.

Mirza Mohammad Afridi on Monday called on PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and announced to join PML-N but today he was among those in presence.

Dr Qayyum claimed that they have the support of the senators for the welfare of Fata people.

Soomro said that the final announcement would be made after his meeting with PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari. A day earlier PPP delegation discussed the possibilities of an alliance.