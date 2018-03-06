Tue March 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 5, 2018

Lawmaker Khursheed Shah’s surprising entry at son’s nuptials

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, Khursheed Ahmed Shah just showed how good he is at throwing a surprise entry at family nuptials and he aced it by bringing his son to his wedding function (Mehndi) on a racing bike.

People don’t see much surprises coming from the lawmakers except fistfights or throwing chairs in Houses, and this attempt instead left his fellow politicians, parliamentarians and Pakistan People’s Party members in awe.

Khursheed Shah’s son, Zeerak Shah, is tying the knot with the daughter of former parliamnetarian Muhammad Khan Junejo.

The surprise entry can in wish of the groom that the father-son-duo arrive the Shahra-e-Faisal venue on a sports bike. It has not been known if the bouqet also came as per his demand but Khursheed Shah stole the show in the larger picture.

The event went with thousands of guest and a performance by Rahat Fateh Ali to add another portion of charm.

