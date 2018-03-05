Mon March 05, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 5, 2018

‘Patriotic citizen of the state’ comrade Jam Saqi passes away

KARACHI: Noted left-wing  politician Jam Saqi, 73, passed away in Hyderabad due to kidney failure, family said Monday.

Born on 31st October 1944 in a village called Janjhi in the Chacharo District of Sindh, Saqi also served as the general secretary of the Communist Party of Pakistan.

He was highly respected among the politicians not only in Sindh but all over Pakistan. He fought against the dictatorships and human rights abuses all his life and faced the consequences.

Saqi was arrested and tried in a military court during General Zia’s regime in the 80s. During his trial former prime minister Benazir Bhutto appeared as his defence witness and deposed that ‘Saqi is patriotic citizen of the state’.

He remained behind bar till 1988. Saqi joined the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) in the 90s.

He will be laid to rest in Hyderabad today.

