Army Chief lays foundation stone of desalination plant in Gwadar





GWADAR: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid the foundation stone of UAE and Swiss government-supported desalination plant in Gwadar on Sunday.

According to the Army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) , the project would fulfill long awaited demand of the the locals, providing 4.4 million gallons water per day with capacity to increase to 8.8 million gallons per day. adding that the desalination plant will be completed in 6-8 months.

Addressing the occasion, General BajwaÂ said that Balochistan's progress is Pakistan's progress, adding that Pakistan Army will extend its full supportÂ to the socio economic development of the province.



While highlighting the importance of ongoing projects as part of Khushal Balochistan programme, Army Chief saidÂ said that all measures in coordination with civil Govt would be taken to bring peace and prosperity in the province. He said that these projects will transform the lives of people of Balochistan.



COAS emphasised that the potential of Balochistan as regional economic hub will only be realized when people of province are best served by these projects.

CM Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Ambassador of UAE in Pakistan, Commander SC Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, DG FWO and large number of locals were present on the occasion.

According to ISPR, COAS will attend closing ceremony of Makran Festival in connection with Baloch Culture Day.



