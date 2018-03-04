Sun March 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Four killed as car overturns near Chakwal

CHAKWAL: Four people  were killed and another injured on Sunday in a road accident near Chakwal.

According to Geo News, the mishap occurred near the Balkasar Interchange when a car overturned as driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car was heading towards  Rawalpindi.

Rescuers rushed to the site of the accident and shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarter Hospital.

Identities of the deceased and injured were not immediately known.

Police say they have launched an investigation into the incident.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Access to information is your fundamental right, keep watching Geo News

Access to information is your fundamental right, keep watching Geo News
FC seizes arms and explosives in Dera Bugti raid

FC seizes arms and explosives in Dera Bugti raid
Pakistan elects first female Dalit senator

Pakistan elects first female Dalit senator
Polling underway in Sargodha by-poll for PP-30

Polling underway in Sargodha by-poll for PP-30
Load More load more