Four killed as car overturns near Chakwal

CHAKWAL: Four people were killed and another injured on Sunday in a road accident near Chakwal.

According to Geo News, the mishap occurred near the Balkasar Interchange when a car overturned as driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car was heading towards Rawalpindi.

Rescuers rushed to the site of the accident and shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarter Hospital.

Identities of the deceased and injured were not immediately known.

Police say they have launched an investigation into the incident.