Polling underway in Sargodha by-poll for PP-30

SARGODHA: The polling for Punjab Assembly constituencyÂ PP-30 is underwayÂ Â thatÂ willÂ continue till 5:00 pm without any pause, according to Geo News Sunday.

Neck in neck contest is expected betweenÂ Pakistan Muslim League-Nâ€™s Yasir Zafar Sindhu and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf member Rao Sajid Mehmood.

Total number of registered voters in the constituency areÂ 173,912Â out of which 75,776 are reportedly women.

Hundreds of policemen have been deployedÂ as part of security arrangement in the constituency.Â

The PP-30 Punjab Assembly seat fell vacant after PML-N MPA Tahir Sindhu died of a cardiac arrest on January 7th this year.

