Sun March 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 4, 2018

Polling underway in Sargodha by-poll for PP-30

SARGODHA: The polling for Punjab Assembly constituency  PP-30 is underway   that  will  continue till 5:00 pm without any pause, according to Geo News Sunday.

Neck in neck contest is expected between  Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Yasir Zafar Sindhu and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf member Rao Sajid Mehmood.

Total number of registered voters in the constituency are  173,912  out of which 75,776 are reportedly women.

Hundreds of policemen have been deployed  as part of security arrangement in the constituency. 

The PP-30 Punjab Assembly seat fell vacant after PML-N MPA Tahir Sindhu died of a cardiac arrest on January 7th this year.

