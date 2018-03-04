Campaign on London buses promotes Gwadar as investment destination

LONDON: A leading investment group has launched 100 iconic London business to promote Gwadar as the investment destination and to invite attention towards the future hub of economic activity in Pakistan.

Double deck London buses are running across 17 routes in London, carrying beautiful banner showcasing Gwadar which has the potential to rival Dubai. The advertisement banners on buses read: â€œGwadar: the Gateway to Emerging Pakistanâ€.

This is the most expensive, diverse and creative campaign ever run outside of Pakistan to promote Gwadar as the center of a strategic gambit as well as Pakistanâ€™s Dubai, being built and developed with help from China under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The campaign in London, sponsored by China Pak Investments Corporation (CPIC), has the potential of reaching to or making impact on at least 10 million people for the month-long duration it will run on London buses.

Stuart Reid, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Corporationâ€™s Chief Operations Officer (COO), told this correspondent in an interview that the â€œred Gwadar busesâ€ have been launched in Zone 1 of Central London, the heart of the worldâ€™s financial capital, and go out till Zone 4 to celebrate Gwadar.

â€œItâ€™s our estimate that at least 10 million of the worldâ€™s most influential people will see these buses whilst parading the most posh localities of Central London from Oxford Street to Park Lane and Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament and Lords in Westminster.Â

We have put Pakistan and Gwadar on the highest platform in the most prime locality of London, the city with the worldâ€™s most billionaires, which sees over $5 trillion in daily financial transactions,â€ he said, expressing delight that the Gwadar buses have generated huge response within few hours of the launch.

He said the aim of this campaign is to showcase Gwadar as the emerging trade hub of South Asia on the global platform it deserves. â€œPakistan is amongst the fastest growing economies in Asia today, it is poised to become the 20th largest economy in the World by 2030 and the world should understand these facts. The difference between Pakistan and other regional competitors today is not capability or potential but negative PR. Pakistan is a land full of opportunity and here at the China Pak Investment Corporation we will bring these opportunities to the forefront for global investors.â€

Stuart Reid said that Gwadar is a city prime for global investment. He gave reference to an article published last week in The Telegraph, one of the UKâ€™s leading publications, which said that Gwadar held the potential to the be the next Dubai.

He added: â€œLooking for an economic perspective we can indeed see the parallels, Dubaiâ€™s Jebel Ali Port and Freezone generate over 22% of Dubaiâ€™s GDP creating employment for 100â€™s of thousands of jobs, similarly China have launched the first phase of Gwadarâ€™s Freezone which is expected to become the busiest port in South Asia by 2022.

Â Land prices in Dubai grew 3000%+ in the last 20 years as it established itself as the shipping and trade hub of the Middle-East. We see Gwadar following a similar trajectory as the shipping and trade hub of South Asia.â€

When asked why Gwadar campaign has been launched on London buses, Stuart Reid said that brands such as Nike, Apple and Amazon advertise on this platform and â€œwe didnâ€™t think there was any more suitable platform to showcase Gwadar than alongside the worldâ€™s largest brandsâ€.

He said that some elements are opposed to investment in Gwadar for their selfish reasons but the fact is that Gwadarâ€™s security is in the hands of the Pakistan Army, there is not a more secure city in the entire country. â€œAs a matter of fact Gwadar is amongst the safest cities in the world.â€

He said that local people are heavily involved with the development of Gwadar. They are benefiting from the economic footprint of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor by the way of jobs at the port, education at the Chinese built schools and medical treatment at Chinese built facilities, he said.

Reid said that the destiny of the people of Gwadar has turned around in the last 2 years since China took over the port and yesterdayâ€™s sand has become todayâ€™s gold with land prices increasing 500% and land owned by locals that was worth 10â€™s of thousands of dollars is now worth millions.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is holding road shows in America this week and a campaign will soon be launched in Washington and New York as well.

The road shows are being held in San Francisco, Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort, Houston, Dallas, New York, Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel, Chicago and Toronto.

China has committed $62 billion to the initiative under its one belt one roadâ€ initiative to develop commercial logistics links with Europe to get access to a warm water port 350 miles from the Straits of Hormuz.