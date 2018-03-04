SBP freezes bank accounts of fugitive Rao Anwar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Complying with the Supreme Court orders, State Bank of Pakistan has frozen the bank accounts of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, fugitive in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.
Sources said the SBP has submitted details of Rao Anwar’s accounts in the apex court.
Anwar has two bank accounts, both in the government banks and he did not have a significant amount of money in either of his accounts.
Rao Anwar’s one account is personal while other is salary account, it has been learnt.
