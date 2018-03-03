Sat March 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran too busy to vote in Senate election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan will not cast his vote during the election for Senate, a lawmaker said on Saturday.

Speaking to media, senior PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood said Khan would not be able to cast his vote due to his other engagements elsewhere, without elaborating.

PTI lawmaker Shafqat Mehmood talking to media. File photo

Commenting on the election, he said horse-trading during Senate election was not an appropriate thing.

Today lawmakers are casting vote to elect 52 members of the upper house of the parliament.

Half of the Senate seats are filled every three years after Senators retire following completion of their six-year term.

131 candidates are vying for the 52 seats.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

SC imposes ban on ‘Chinese salt’ Ajinomoto

SC imposes ban on ‘Chinese salt’ Ajinomoto
PAF's Search & Rescue squadron re-equipped with Agusta copters

PAF's Search & Rescue squadron re-equipped with Agusta copters
Democratic system is being strengthened, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Democratic system is being strengthened, says Marriyum Aurangzeb
Raza Hayat Hiraj, Rana Qasim deny quitting PMLN

Raza Hayat Hiraj, Rana Qasim deny quitting PMLN
Load More load more