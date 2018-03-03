Imran too busy to vote in Senate election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan will not cast his vote during the election for Senate, a lawmaker said on Saturday.

Speaking to media, senior PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood said Khan would not be able to cast his vote due to his other engagements elsewhere, without elaborating.

Commenting on the election, he said horse-trading during Senate election was not an appropriate thing.

Today lawmakers are casting vote to elect 52 members of the upper house of the parliament.

Half of the Senate seats are filled every three years after Senators retire following completion of their six-year term.

131 candidates are vying for the 52 seats.