Sat March 03, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 3, 2018

Raza Hayat Hiraj, Rana Qasim deny quitting PMLN

Rana Qasim Noon (left) and Raza Hayat Hiran. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawz MNAs Raza Hyat Hiraj and Rana Qasim Noon has dismissed rumors that they plan to quit their party to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, according to Geo on Saturday.

Hiraj said he hadn't joined joined PTI, neither had he taken any such decision ," said Hiraj.

Speaking to Geo Nes, Rana Qasim Noon said he was with the N-league and still remains loyal to the party.

Resposing confidnece in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, he said there was no truth in the reports of his leaving the party.

He further said that he reserves the right to take legal action againsg those attempting to tarnish his image.

Rana Qasim Noon is a lawmaker from Multan's NA-153 constituency while Raza Hayat Hiraj was elected from NA-156 in Khanewal.

