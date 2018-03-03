Baloch Cultural Day observed with great fervour

RAWALPINDI: Celebrations for Baloch Cultural Day are in full swing as folk persons have gathered to commence the tradition at different venues across Balochistan and Quetta.

The highlight from Benazir Park shows a grooving juncture that went intoned with Balochi folk songs and regional dances during the festive occasion, held on the second of March.

Another event organized in connection with the day instigated the opening ceremony of Makran Festival 2018 at Kech Stadium in Turbat.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant-General Asim Saleem Bajwa appeared as the chief guest on the occasion to promote rich Baloch heritage.

Speaking to the gathering there, he lauded the overwhelming turn-out of people at the stadium and referred to it as a testimony of zeal and enthusiasm of the people of Balochistan towards Pakistan.

It was also stated that development projects under Khushal Balochistan Program for Makran division are carefully designed to cater for the needs of the people which will be inaugurated shortly.

The three days event went backed with a march in by players of various sports being played there â€“ including folk activities such as display of live stock was also appreciated by the audience.

Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa and local notables gave away prizes to the winners. During the course of ceremony, 118 laptops were also distributed amongst the deserving students of the region.

Meanwhile, Quetta Bar Association has also reserved the bar room at Quetta Press Club to carry out a festive celebration amongst lawyers. The Balochi Day is also being marked with fervour in Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Nasirabad, Chagai, Mastung and many other regional cities.



