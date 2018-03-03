PPP MPA Rubina Qaimkhani’s son dies in road mishap

KARACHI: Former province minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Sindh Assembly, Rubina Qaimkhaniâ€™s son died after meeting a fatal road accident due to over speeding near Seaview, Clifton Karachi.



The incident occurred near a local restaurant on main Seaview road claiming life of young Hamza Qaim Khani.

According to sources, one person was injured in the accident and was immediately shifted to a hospital.