Sat March 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PPP MPA Rubina Qaimkhani’s son dies in road mishap

KARACHI: Former province minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Sindh Assembly, Rubina Qaimkhani’s son died after meeting a fatal road accident due to over speeding near Seaview, Clifton Karachi.

The incident occurred near a local restaurant on main Seaview road claiming life of young Hamza Qaim Khani.

According to sources, one person was injured in the accident and was immediately shifted to a hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Voting for 52 Senate seats begins

Voting for 52 Senate seats begins

Baloch Cultural Day observed with great fervour

Baloch Cultural Day observed with great fervour

Security forces avert major terror bid in Balochistan

Security forces avert major terror bid in Balochistan
MQM-P rival factions reach consensus on Senate candidates

MQM-P rival factions reach consensus on Senate candidates
Load More load more