PPP MPA Rubina Qaimkhani’s son dies in road mishap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Former province minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Sindh Assembly, Rubina Qaimkhaniâ€™s son died after meeting a fatal road accident due to over speeding near Seaview, Clifton Karachi.
The incident occurred near a local restaurant on main Seaview road claiming life of young Hamza Qaim Khani.
According to sources, one person was injured in the accident and was immediately shifted to a hospital.
KARACHI: Former province minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Sindh Assembly, Rubina Qaimkhani’s son died after meeting a fatal road accident due to over speeding near Seaview, Clifton Karachi.
The incident occurred near a local restaurant on main Seaview road claiming life of young Hamza Qaim Khani.
According to sources, one person was injured in the accident and was immediately shifted to a hospital.
Comments