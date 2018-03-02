Former DSP Malir City sent to jail on judicial remand in Naqeebullah case

KARACHI: A former police official and a close aide of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar has been sent to jail on judicial remand by the anti-terrorist court hearing Naqeebullah murder case.



Former DSP Malir City Qamar Ahmed Sheikh, was brought in a protocol to the ATC today where the administrative judge of the court remanded him to juridical custody.

The extrajudicial murder of Waziristan man, Naqeebullah, on January 13 sparked outrage on social media after which the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the matter.

Despite repeated SC orders the police have failed to arrest the main accused, Rao Anwar, who once attempted to flee abroad but was stopped at the Islamabad Airport.



DSP Qamar is among 10 accused who are in police custody, while Anwar and 14 others police officials involved in the gruesome murder are still at large.

It is pertinent to mention here that DSP Sheikh was not the officer incharge of the area where the killing took place however, a video footage later revealed that he was present at the crime scene.

Shiekh is considered close to absconding Rao Anwar and has been working under his command for the past 10 years in Malir District.