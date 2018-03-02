ECP issues Senate elections code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday issued code of conduct for the Senate elections scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday).



Under the directives issued to the lawmakers, the CoC bound them to bring the Secretariat Card along with them on the poling day and ensure secrecy of ballot paper and the vote.

Failing to comply with it, the MP may land in jail for up to two years.

Polling at the four provincial legislatures of the 52 Senate seats will be held on March 3. Twenty-seven candidates are contesting from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 33 from Sindh, 20 from Punjab and 25 from Balochistan.

According to the list of candidates for the election from Punjab, there are 20 candidates for 12 seats of Senate from the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that that PML-N is out of senate race as a party after the Supreme Court order that deprived Nawaz Sharif of his post as party head and nullified all the acts taken by him during his presidentship.

Consequently, all the tickets issued by Sharif stood cancelled and now the PML-N candidates are considered as independent, however they can join the party after the polls.