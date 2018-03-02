Fri March 02, 2018
National

Afzal Nadeem Dogar
March 1, 2018

CTD Inspector arrested for killing youth in Karachi

KARACHI: A Count-Terrorism Department (CTD) officer, accused of murder of a North Nazimabad resident, Asghar Usman was arrested by Rangers on Thursday.

Sources said Usman, an Inspector in the CTD, in a plan with the victim’s friend Ali, had reportedly abducted Azfar Siddiqui, last year on April 5th for ransom.

The 32 years old Siddiqui was the son-in-law of the vice chancellor of Karachi’s DOW University of Health Sciences and had returned to the country only a few months prior to his murder.

According to Usman’s confessional statement Siddiqui was misleadingly invited to a rented bungalow in Karachi’s Federal B Area Block 21 where he was kept captive and was insisted to put forward a ransom of Rs 40 million.

As per claims made by officials, the man was later murdered with his body buried in the kitchen of the rented bungalow. The identification for the crime scene was later made by Usman to law enforcement agencies.

Police and Rangers have recovered the body from the crime sense on the information disclosed by the accused.

Sources said victim Azfar Siddiqui was residing abroad and returned to Pakistan few month before his murder.

Azfar was married three weeks before his kidnapping and murder.

Ali had previously also been taken into custody by police on a 22-day judicial remand but was released.

According to sources, on a tip-off, Rangers arrested Usman from Karachi airport upon his arrival from Peshawar.

The incident is currently being thoroughly probed by a special team headed by AIG Aftab Pathan.

