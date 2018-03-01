Thu March 01, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 1, 2018

China acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing called on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman JCS Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, matters related to changing geostrategic environment and further strengthening of security & defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Both sides reaffirmed the resolve for furtherance of deeper strategic ties.

The Ambassador applauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged sacrifices made by Pakistan in war against terrorism.

