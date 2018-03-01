Zainab murder case: JIT declares Shahid Masood's claims false

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted under the Supreme Court orders have declared all the claims of TV anchor Shahid Masood made in Zainab murder case false and fabricated.



The anchorperson had claimed in a TV show in January that Zainab’s rapist and murderer Imran Ali was a member of a global pornography gang, which also included a Punjab minister.

Dr Masood also told the court that the suspect had 37 foreign accounts. However, his claims about the bank accounts were rejected by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its report to the JIT that was formed earlier by the Punjab government to probe the rape and murder of Zainab.

When the anchor insisted that he has evidences, an apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqin Nisar, constituted a three-member inquiry committee to determine the veracity in the allegations levelled by Masood.

The committee – headed by FIA DG Bashir Memon and comprising IB Joint Director Anwar Ali and Islamabad AIG (Operations Division) – probed the claims and submitted its report in the SC today and declared that all the 18 allegations by the media person are false.

There were no evidences that link Imran with the international child pornography gang neither he has any political support, the JIT stated in its conclusion.