Polling underway in Punjab Assembly for Senate seat

LAHORE: Polling is underway in the Punjab Assembly for a Senate seat that fell vacant after disqualification o Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nihal Hashmi.



PML-N candidate Dr Asad Ashraf and PTIâ€™s Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur will contest for the vacant general seat, with high possibility of Dr Asadâ€™s victory as Nawaz League possessed largest strength in PA with 318 members. PTIâ€™s total strength in the House in 34 which included 30 of its own MPAs and four others who joined party fold after winning as independent candidates.

The Punjab Assembly has been declared as polling station and no one is allowed to carry cell phone inside the house.

Dr Assad Ashraf, who was a PMLN nominee, was declared independent after Supreme Court's decisionÂ Â removed Nawaz SharifÂ from the office of party presidency.Â

All the decisions taken by Nawaz Sharif as party chief were nullified including tickets awarded by him for Senate election



The polling that began at 9:00 am will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

Nehal Hashmi was disqualified in contempt of court case.,Â Â