Thu March 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Polling underway in Punjab Assembly for Senate seat

LAHORE: Polling is underway in the Punjab Assembly for a Senate seat that fell vacant after disqualification o Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nihal Hashmi.

PML-N candidate Dr Asad Ashraf and PTI’s Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur will contest for the vacant general seat, with high possibility of Dr Asad’s victory as Nawaz League possessed largest strength in PA with 318 members. PTI’s total strength in the House in 34 which included 30 of its own MPAs and four others who joined party fold after winning as independent candidates.

The Punjab Assembly has been declared as polling station and no one is allowed to carry cell phone inside the house.

Dr Assad Ashraf, who was a PMLN nominee, was declared independent after Supreme Court's decision   removed Nawaz Sharif  from the office of party presidency. 

All the decisions taken by Nawaz Sharif as party chief were nullified including tickets awarded by him for Senate election

The polling that began at 9:00 am will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

Nehal Hashmi was disqualified in contempt of court case.,  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

CTD Inspector arrested for killing youth in Karachi

CTD Inspector arrested for killing youth in Karachi
China acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror

China acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror
PML-N backed Dr Asad wins Senate seat vacated by Nehal Hashmi

PML-N backed Dr Asad wins Senate seat vacated by Nehal Hashmi
Court rejects Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh’s bail plea

Court rejects Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh’s bail plea
Load More load more