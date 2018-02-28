Only witness of Intezar murder seeks Rangers protection

Madiha Kayani, a key witness of Intezar murder case, has demanded Pakistan Rangers Sindh to provide her security, citingÂ possible threatsÂ to her life.



In a video message posted on social media, the woman said: I feel insecure, and I am scared while going out. I think my life is at risk because I am the only witness.

Madiha Kayani, who was travelling with the slain at the time of his murder, said in the video she thinks the killing of Intezar was a premeditated murder, giving detailsÂ about the possible motive behind the murder and people who might have had a role in the killing.

Intezar Ahmed was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA last month.