NSC holds comprehensive discussion on regional, global situation





ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday held a comprehensive discussion on the matters relating to regional, international security and economic challenges.

The National Security Committee (NSC) has agreed to take initiatives to enhance economic partnerships with friendly countries in the region and beyond for a win-win cooperation. The committeeÂ decidedÂ to recalibrate the foreign policy framework to bring more focus on regional countries, read a press statement.



Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the meeting, which was attended by ministers of foreign affairs, defense, interior, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and chiefs of the three armed forces.

The committee underscored the significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the benefits it gathers for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, the region. The participants agreed on further strengthening the CPEC cooperation as a flagship program of China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative.

The top civil-military leadership reiterated Pakistan's resolve toÂ continue its fight against the menace of terrorism in the interest of its people.

"Our policies will continue to be formulated and implemented in light of our national interests," read the statement.

The participants reaffirmed Pakistanâ€™s abiding interest in lasting peace in Afghanistan, stressing the importance of peace among the Afghan people through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned national peace and reconciliation process.

The meeting also underscored the need for consistent and continued engagement with Afghanistan, and emphasised the importance of effective border management as well as time-bound repatriation of Afghan refugees in a dignified manner.

The NSC strongly condemned unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary. It observed that Indian forces committed more than 400 ceasefire violations in 2018 alone, which resulted in martyrdom of and injuries to scores of innocent civilians.