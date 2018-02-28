DJ Sindh Govt College revealed of china-cutting stab

KARACHI: Acclaimed national heritage DJ Sindh Government Science College on Tuesday was revealed of construction of in-campus houses.

The Sindh Education Department has forwarded a draft in the anti-corruption sector, applying for immediate evacuation of the housing quarters within the campus. The appeal has also called for stringent actions to be taken against the encroachers.

According to the backlog, DJ Science College was agreed on a bid of devote a quarter portion of the amenity plot sanctioned for setting up Sindh Textbook Board camp office, but was later found intervened with â€˜china-cuttingâ€™ the portion into 10 plots under the extortion by some in-campus office bearers.

The source has named Sindh Text Book Board former official Qadir Baksh Rind, Ghulam Lashari and college principal among the land grabbers.