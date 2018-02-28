Wed February 28, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 27, 2018

Woman worker harassed at PML-N rally

PATTOKI: A woman was reportedly harassed and injured at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rally, addressed by its new interim president Shahbaz Sharif in here Tuesday.

Native of the city Kasur, the assaulted woman is said to be member of woman’s wing of the party.

The disarray erupted when men penetrated through the women’s enclosure after Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech ended.

The women present inside the enclosure took hold of sticks to combat the misbehaving men who broke into the section to rescue the girl out of the shambled space.

The victim has claimed that she was attending the rally to extend her support for the party but the misdemeanor of the party workers has brought her immense shame.


