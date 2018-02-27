Tue February 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz parts ways with Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan: report

ISLAMABAD:  Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has  parted ways with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart, Geo News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

According to the TV channel, the former interior minister was not invited to attend the  crucial Central Working Committee meeting  that picked Shahbaz Sharif as interim leader of the party in the wake of Supreme Court ruling that declared Nawaz Sharif disqualified to hold party office.

The sources said  Federal Interior Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique,  National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and other leaders tried hard to convince Nawaz Sharif to extend an invitation to Chaudhry Nisar but they failed to persuade  him.

According to the sources, elder Sharif was of view that Nisar Ali Khan  openly criticized  him for his narrative that he thinks has garnered public support.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has been criticizing PML-N's  policy of   targeting the judiciary in the wake of Panama Papers case.

Earlier this month, the former interior minister publicly said he would not accept Maryam Nawaz Sharif his leader.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Woman worker harassed at PML-N rally

Woman worker harassed at PML-N rally
US urges Pakistan to address presence of Haqqani network, other terrorist groups

US urges Pakistan to address presence of Haqqani network, other terrorist groups
Chinese youth’s over usage of phone causes accidents

Chinese youth’s over usage of phone causes accidents
Axact CEO Shoaib Sheikh sent to jail on judicial remand

Axact CEO Shoaib Sheikh sent to jail on judicial remand
Load More load more