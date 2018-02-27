Nawaz parts ways with Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan: report

ISLAMABAD:Â Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif hasÂ parted ways with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart, Geo News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

According to the TV channel, the former interior minister was not invited to attend theÂ crucial Central Working Committee meetingÂ that picked Shahbaz Sharif as interim leader of the party in the wake of Supreme Court ruling that declared Nawaz Sharif disqualified to hold party office.

The sources saidÂ Federal Interior Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique,Â National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and other leaders tried hard to convince Nawaz Sharif to extend an invitation to Chaudhry Nisar but they failed to persuadeÂ him.

According to the sources, elder Sharif was of view that Nisar Ali KhanÂ openly criticizedÂ him for his narrative that he thinks has garnered public support.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has been criticizing PML-N'sÂ policy ofÂ Â targeting the judiciary in the wake of Panama Papers case.

Earlier this month, the former interior minister publicly said he would not accept Maryam Nawaz Sharif his leader.