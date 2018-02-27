Tue February 27, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 27, 2018

Shahbaz Sharif appointed PMLN's acting president

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has been chosen as the interim president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The decision to appoint him as the acting president was taken at the  party's   Central Working Committee meeting that was attended by Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

The meeting was convened   to hold  consultations on the names of candidates for the slot of party's president that fell vacant after Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified  Nawaz Sharif to hold the office.

The  meeting took place in Jati Umra .

According to Geo News, Shahbaz Sharif would become permanent president after intra party elections within 45 days.

The Supreme Court declared Nawaz Sharif disqualified for heading the party while deciding on petitions challenging Election Act 2017.

Addressing the participants of the meeting,  Nawaz Sharif said   although there is no dictatorship in the county, recent decisions are reminiscent of decisions made during dictatorial regimes.

He  said some forces want to divert the country to a certain direction against the wishes of people.

He said he was elected to the office of prime minister thrice but was not allowed to complete a single term.

"Not a single prime minister in 70 years has completed his term. We need to take a review as to how long it would be repeated."

He asked what wrong he has done by reacting to court decisions that came against him.

The ousted prime minister said what will become of these decisions if the people don't accept them.

He said the practice that began in 1947 has not ended yet.

