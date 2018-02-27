Karachi police arrest man who fired shots on Shahrah-e-Faisal

KARACHI: Police have arrested a man who challenged law enforcersÂ by firing shots into the air and hurling abusesÂ on Friday night.



Â According to Geo News, Adnan Pasha was arrested during a raid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

SSP East Samiullah told media that a case against the accused has been lodged and he has been shifted to Shahra-e-Faisal police station.

In a video posted on social media by Pasha, heÂ was seen firing shots into the air and challengingÂ anyone watching the video to a contest in the middle of Shahrah-e-Faisal, one of Karachi's main thoroughfares .



Â The videoÂ sparked outrage on the social media, with users demanding authorities take the man to task.

According to Geo TV, Adnan Pasha runs a vehicle rental business in the city.

Â Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah tookÂ taken notice of the incident, directing the police to arrest the man.