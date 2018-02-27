Karachi police arrest man who fired shots on Shahrah-e-Faisal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Police have arrested a man who challenged law enforcers by firing shots into the air and hurling abuses on Friday night.
According to Geo News, Adnan Pasha was arrested during a raid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.
SSP East Samiullah told media that a case against the accused has been lodged and he has been shifted to Shahra-e-Faisal police station.
In a video posted on social media by Pasha, he was seen firing shots into the air and challenging anyone watching the video to a contest in the middle of Shahrah-e-Faisal, one of Karachi's main thoroughfares .
The video sparked outrage on the social media, with users demanding authorities take the man to task.
According to Geo TV, Adnan Pasha runs a vehicle rental business in the city.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took taken notice of the incident, directing the police to arrest the man.
