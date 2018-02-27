85 year-old man marries 75 year-old bride in Mandi Bahauddin

85 yearsâ€™ old Bashir got married to 70 yearsâ€™ old Rehmat Bibi in Vasuâ€™s district of Mandi Bahauddin.Â

Their union was celebrated by relatives, friends and family - especially the coupleâ€™s grandchildren - with great fervor alike.



It was a traditional wedding ceremony of pure bliss.

Interestingly enough, the couple had married each other almost 50 years ago as well.Â

However, over a domestic tiff the couple parted its ways after which Rehmat Bibi married some other man.

After the demise of her second husband, Rehmat Bibi and Bashir's grandchildren decided to reunite them in a unique union that the world hadnâ€™t witnessed before.