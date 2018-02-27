Orange Line Metro train run on trial basis in Lahore

LAHORE: The project of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) was run on trial basis near its depot on Monday.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Advisor to the chief minister Punjab while visiting the project, announced that four more train sets have reached Lahore.

The project has a 12 km long portion of the track, from Dera Gujran to Lakshmi Chowk. It would be completed within the ongoing week, according to Government officials.



The officials claim that the project once operational would be comparable to the finest across the world including Moscowâ€™s Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya.

The OLMT is expected to facilitate up to 250,000 commuters every day.

It may be noted that the construction work on the project expedited after Punjab chief minister in January directed the concerned authorities to â€œburn the midnight oilâ€ for its earliest completion.