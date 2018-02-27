Tue February 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
February 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Orange Line Metro train run on trial basis in Lahore

LAHORE: The project of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) was run on trial basis near its depot on Monday.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Advisor to the chief minister Punjab while visiting the project, announced that four more train sets have reached Lahore.

The project has a 12 km long portion of the track, from Dera Gujran to Lakshmi Chowk. It would be completed within the ongoing week, according to Government officials.

The officials claim that the project once operational would be comparable to the finest across the world including Moscow’s Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya.

The OLMT is expected to facilitate up to 250,000 commuters every day.

It may be noted that the construction work on the project expedited after Punjab chief minister in January directed the concerned authorities to “burn the midnight oil” for its earliest completion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Gwadar holds potential to become the next Dubai, British Newspaper reports

Gwadar holds potential to become the next Dubai, British Newspaper reports
CCI directs provinces for establishment of priority SEZs under CPEC

CCI directs provinces for establishment of priority SEZs under CPEC
Bilawal warns PML-N govt against selling out Pakistan Steel, PIA

Bilawal warns PML-N govt against selling out Pakistan Steel, PIA
Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh arrested as court rejects his protective bail plea

Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh arrested as court rejects his protective bail plea
Load More load more