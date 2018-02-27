Imran hosts third marriage 'valima' reception in Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief hosted a valima reception of his third marriage with Bushra Bibi at his Bani Gala residence.



Geo News reported the valima reception was hosted on Sunday and was attended by Imran Khanâ€™s close associates including PTI leaders Jahangir Tarin, Arif Alvi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari and others.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that Imran Khan introduced his third wife Bushra Bibi to PTI leaders during the valima reception.

The news of Imran Khanâ€™s third marriage with his spiritual leader Bushra Maneka was confirmed by PTI on February 18.

The PTI confirmed the news and released the photographs of Imranâ€™s third marriage.

It was also confirmed that Rukhsati took place in Lahore.

Imran Khan tied the knot with Bushra Bibi at her residence in Lahore where Mufti Saeed solemnized Nikah at a simple ceremony.

Imran's friend Zulfi Bukhari and PTI leader Aun Chaudhry were witness to Imranâ€™s Nikah.

Pictures of Imran's Nikah with Bushra Bibi show the close relatives of the bride.

It is recalled that the news of Imranâ€™s third marriage was first broken by Umar Cheema, senior correspondent of The News early January this year but the PTI denied the story that time.