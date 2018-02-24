Sat February 24, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 24, 2018

SC decision ridiculed the people’s vote, says Maryam Nawaz

SARGODHA: Maryam Nawaz said that the Pakistan Supreme Court’s recent verdict for disqualifying his father deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ridiculed the people's vote.


Maryam Nawaz, daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was addressing the social media workers convention here on Saturday.

She urged party supporters to join social media platforms to support and defend her father in the virtual space.

The former prime minister’s daughter said that she has brought Pakistan’s trial, not Nawaz Sharif’s, to the court of the public.

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif is fighting people’s war. He is fighting for the sanctity of their vote.

“The people have to fall behind Nawaz and participate in his struggle as that is the people's struggle, she added.

Earlier, Mayor Sargodha Malik Aslam Naveed presented Maryam Nawaz a gold crown weighing 20 tolas as a gift from the people of the city.

She thanked for the gift and announced to donate it to an organisation working for orphans.

