Video of Karachi man firing shots and hurling abuse instill fear in people

Video of a gun wielding man circulating on social media has instilled a sense of fear in people of Karachi.
In the video that surfaced on Friday, a torrent of abuse comes pouring out of the man's mouth who identifies himself as Adnan Pasha.
The man puts a question mark on police efforts to maintain law and order in the metropolis as he fires shots into the air and challenges anyone watching the video to a contest in the middle of Shahrah-e-Faisal, one of Karachi's main thoroughfares .
The video has sparked outrage on the social media, with users demanding authorities take the man to task.
According to Geo TV, Adnan Pasha runs a vehicle rental business in the city.
The TV channel reported that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident .
