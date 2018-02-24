Sat February 24, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 24, 2018

Video of Karachi man firing shots and hurling abuse instill fear in people

Video of a gun wielding man circulating on social media has instilled a sense of fear in people of Karachi.

In the video that surfaced on Friday, a torrent of abuse comes pouring out of the man's mouth who identifies himself as Adnan Pasha.

The man puts a question mark on police efforts to maintain law and order in the metropolis as he fires shots into the air and challenges anyone watching the video to a contest in the middle of Shahrah-e-Faisal, one of Karachi's main thoroughfares .

The video of  Adnan Pasha has been circulating on social media since Friday night.

 The video has sparked outrage on the social media, with users demanding authorities  take the man to task.

According to Geo TV, Adnan Pasha runs a vehicle rental  business in the city.

The TV channel reported that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident .

    Karachi
    Sindh
