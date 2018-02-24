Video of Karachi man firing shots and hurling abuse instill fear in people

Video of a gun wielding man circulating on social media has instilled a sense of fear in people of Karachi.



In the video that surfaced on Friday, a torrent of abuse comes pouring out of the man's mouth who identifies himself as Adnan Pasha.

The man puts a question mark on police efforts to maintain law and order in the metropolis as he fires shots into the air and challenges anyone watching the video to a contest in the middle of Shahrah-e-Faisal, one of Karachi's main thoroughfares .

Â The video has sparked outrage on the social media, with users demanding authoritiesÂ take the man to task.

According to Geo TV, Adnan Pasha runs a vehicle rentalÂ business in the city.

The TV channel reported that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident .