Fri February 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 23, 2018

Nawaz’s only job is to do business, receive kickbacks, alleges Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that ex-PM Nawaz Sharif was trying to weaken the institutions of the state.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, Asif Zardari said weak state institutions make country weaker, adding that through a conspiracy revolt is being instigated in the bureaucracy of Punjab.

PPP never created confrontation among the institutions, he said and added that the state institutions are completely impartial.

Continuing his tirade against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari alleged that Mian Sahab never do anything without commission (bribe/kickbacks).

“Nawaz Sharif’s only job is to do business and receive kickback/commission,” Zardari said.

The PPP leader claimed, “Mian Sahab did not give due share to other provinces and only spent money on Lahore even other parts of Punjab were neglected.”

