Fri February 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asfandyar Wali criticises NAB for obsession with Sharif cases

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader  Asfand Yar Wali Khan on Friday took an exception to  the National Accountability Bureau for its obsession to probe cases related to Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Speaking to  media, he said the NAB was unable to probe  corruption and irregularities reported  in billion tree tsunami and other projects initiated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government .

"NAB is only after Nawaz Sharif and his family. They have no interest in any other issue".

Calling for bringing down the political temperature, he said confrontation between  state institutions would be in no one's interest.

He said all the institutions should work within their own limits.

Responding to a question regarding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) ,  Chinese Ambassador  in recent meeting addressed reservation of the ANP leadership about the western route of the project which passes through Khybe Pakhtunkhwa.

 He said the Chinese envoy  asked the ANP leaders to call the western route western  corridor .

The ANP chief said his party would stand by the parliament and the constitution of the country.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Nawaz’s only job is to do business, receive kickbacks, alleges Zardari

Nawaz’s only job is to do business, receive kickbacks, alleges Zardari
President AJK, Army Chief discuss situation on LoC

President AJK, Army Chief discuss situation on LoC
Film festival manifestation of sustainable peace in Karachi

Film festival manifestation of sustainable peace in Karachi
Defence Attaches of US, UK, France, China, Turkey visit LoC: ISPR

Defence Attaches of US, UK, France, China, Turkey visit LoC: ISPR
Load More load more