Asfandyar Wali criticises NAB for obsession with Sharif cases

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leaderÂ Asfand Yar Wali Khan on Friday took an exception toÂ the National Accountability Bureau for its obsession to probe cases related to Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Speaking toÂ media, he said the NAB was unable to probeÂ corruption and irregularities reportedÂ in billion tree tsunami and other projects initiated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government .

"NAB is only after Nawaz Sharif and his family. They have no interest in any other issue".

Calling for bringing down the political temperature, he said confrontation betweenÂ state institutions would be in no one's interest.

He said all the institutions should work within their own limits.

Responding to a question regarding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) ,Â Chinese AmbassadorÂ in recent meeting addressed reservation of the ANP leadership about the western route of the project which passes through Khybe Pakhtunkhwa.

Â He said the Chinese envoyÂ asked the ANP leaders to call the western route westernÂ corridor .

The ANP chief said his party would stand by the parliament and the constitution of the country.









