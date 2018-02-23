Naqeebullah case: media campaign launched to arrest Rao Anwar, 15 others

KARACHI: Sindh police has launched an aggressive mass media campaign to arrest the absconding 16 police officials involved, including Rao Anwar, in extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.



According to the details, a social media cell is also being set up under SSP Malir Adeel Chandio through which the pictures and videos of policemen would be released for information of general public.

Their pictures will help us nab them as they are not recognized by the people, a police official shared.

Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by the then Malir SSP, Rao Anwar, in a fake encounter on January 13. Anwar and his encounter team have since gone into hiding. However, some members of the team have been arrested by the police.

Moreover, the Ministry of Interior and the home ministries of all four provinces of the country including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, were issued an alert for the arrest of these suspects, sources said Thursday.

Additional Inspector General of Police Dr Aftab Pathan sent a list containing the names of all 16 police officials, including suspended SSP Rao Anwar, to government institutions and the provincial secretaries, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), the Pakistan Rangers and the Frontier Corps. FIA was also requested to put the names of these suspects on Exit Control List.

The Supreme Court had also issued contempt of court notice to Anwar as he failed to appear before the court, and directed State Bank of Pakistan to seize all his accounts. The apex court had revoked his protective bail which he was granted earlier and ordered the ISI, the MI and the IB to assist in apprehending him and submit a report in this regard in 15 days.