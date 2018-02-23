19-year old boy martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

RAWALPINDI: A 19-year old boyÂ was martyred in Indian shelling from across the Line of Control on Friday, military said on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army, Inzamam, sonÂ of M Amin, embraced martyrdom in "unprovked and targeted firing".

The ISRP said Inzamam, a resident ofÂ Â Tetrinote, was carrying out routine work at a crush plant at Poonch river bank when he came under attack.

The Pakistan Army was targeting Indian armyÂ posts which targeted the civilians, the ISPR said.



