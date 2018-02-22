We don’t want confrontation with anybody: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that efforts are being made to ensure provision of expeditious and inexpensive justice to the people.



Addressing a function here on Thursday, the Chief Justice said, â€œwe do not want confrontation with anybody but our struggle is to ensure protection of the rights of the people.â€

He said the rule of law is imperative for survival of the country.

He expressed satisfaction over the judiciaryâ€™s last one year performance, saying the process has been started to end injustice from the society.