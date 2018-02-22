Thu February 22, 2018
PPI
February 22, 2018

We don’t want confrontation with anybody: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that efforts are being made to ensure provision of expeditious and inexpensive justice to the people.

Addressing a function here on Thursday, the Chief Justice said, “we do not want confrontation with anybody but our struggle is to ensure protection of the rights of the people.”

He said the rule of law is imperative for survival of the country.

He expressed satisfaction over the judiciary’s last one year performance, saying the process has been started to end injustice from the society.

