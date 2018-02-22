Shahbaz Sharif likely new PML-N president: sources

Thu February 22, 2018
February 22, 2018

SC dismisses Nawaz plea for clubbing NAB references
Supreme Court on Wednesday declared Nawaz Sharif ineligible to head the party.

According to Geo News, Mian Nawaz Sharif presided over the meeting attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz, Pervaiz Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Abid Sher Ali, Danial Aziz and others.

Sources said the meeting also deliberated on SC verdict against Election Act 2017, next party president and future line of action.

PML-N leaders reposed complete trust in Nawaz Sharif and assured him their support.

In the meeting, sources said, majority of party leaders suggested that Shahbaz Sharif be made new party president.

N-League leaders said that Shabaz Sharif is non controversial and an influential personality, therefore, electing him as party president would likely lessen confrontation of the institutions.

Following the suggestion of majority leaders, Shahbaz Sharif is expected to be made new PML-N president, sources said.

The final decision in this regard would be made by Nawaz Sharif and it will be endorsed by Central Executive Committee of the party.

