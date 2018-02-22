PMLN issues new tickets to candidates for Senate election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-NawazÂ on Thursday issued newÂ tickets toÂ itsÂ candidates for Senate election, a day after Supreme Court declared controversial amendment to the Election Act 2017 that allowedÂ Nawaz Sharif to become head of hisÂ party despite being disqualified as null and void.

All the decisions and steps taken by former prime minister since his disqualification as prime minister last yearÂ were also declared null and void by the apex court in its short verdict in multiple petitions against the Election Act 2017.Â

According to Geo News, the tickets have been issued by PMLN chairman Raja Zafarul Haq .



