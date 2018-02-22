Thu February 22, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 22, 2018

PMLN issues new tickets to candidates for Senate election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz  on Thursday issued new  tickets to  its  candidates for Senate election, a day after Supreme Court declared controversial amendment to the Election Act 2017 that allowed  Nawaz Sharif to become head of his  party despite being disqualified as null and void.

All the decisions and steps taken by former prime minister since his disqualification as prime minister last year  were also declared null and void by the apex court in its short verdict in multiple petitions against the Election Act 2017. 

According to Geo News, the tickets have been issued by PMLN chairman Raja Zafarul Haq .


