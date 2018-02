PMLN issues new tickets to candidates for Senate election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday issued new tickets to its candidates for Senate election, a day after Supreme Court declared controversial amendment to the Election Act 2017 that allowed Nawaz Sharif to become head of his party despite being disqualified as null and void.

All the decisions and steps taken by former prime minister since his disqualification as prime minister last year were also declared null and void by the apex court in its short verdict in multiple petitions against the Election Act 2017.Â

According to Geo News, the tickets have been issued by PMLN chairman Raja Zafarul Haq .