Thu February 22, 2018
National

February 22, 2018

Third marriage: Imran Khan responds to criticism

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is convinced that his party will win the next general election due this year.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Khan rejected the impression that his third marriage has anything to do with the premiership .

He said he doesn't care about what voters and people  would think about his wedding.

Responding to a question regarding the divorce of Bushra BB from her former husband, he said he had no role in the dissolution of their marriage.

He said Bushra BB has worn hijab and spent all her  life worshiping. 

"She would neither do politics nor give interviews," Khan said.

Khan said his friends were inviting him to post wedding parties but Bushra BB was not willing to attend.

