Corruption references against Sharif family: Two foreign witnesses to record statements today

ISLAMABAD: Arrangements have been finalized to record statements of two foreign witnesses in connection with corruption references against Sharif family.

The two witnesses Robert W Radley, principal of Radley Forensic Document Laboratory, and Akhtar Raja, owner of Quist Solicitors were approached by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) during the course of investigation into corruption charges that stemmed from Panama Papers leak against the Sharif family.

The statements would be recorded from Pakistan High Commission in LondonÂ via video link.

Â Two screens have been installed in the Accountability Court where Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and captain (retd) Muhammad SafdarÂ appearedÂ to attend hearing of corruption references.

The references were filed against the family under Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case last year.



According to Geo News, IT experts examined the arrangements and heldÂ rehearsal ahead of the hearing.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter arrived in Islamabad from Lahore.Â

They were received by State Minister Anusha Rehman and Saira Afzal Tarar at the Benazir International Airport.