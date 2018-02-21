After Punjab, Sindh govt also bans Ajinomoto salt

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a ban on import, manufacturing and sale of salt, Ajinomoto, after the essential Chinese ingredient was earlier barred in Punjab.

The provincial ministry of interior passed out a notification pronouncing the ban on Wednesday, in concerns that it is hazardous to human health.

The notification, under the effect of Section 144, has applied ban on the entire Sindh.

Earlier, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had announced, on January 15, the cognate ban prohibiting the making, as well as the selling of Chinese salt (Ajinomoto).

According to the scientific panel in PFA, the food regulatory body discovered the presence of Monosodium glutamate (MSG) in it and as forbidden the use of Chinese salt in packaged food, frozen food and other eateries.

PFA termed Chinese salt as hazardous for health as it contains MSG which is responsible for causing fatigue, headache, numbness, flushing and nausea.